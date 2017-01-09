Earnings growth potential lifts oilfield services stocks outlook, Barclays says

Barclays believes it is finally time to return to the oilfield services sector despite some rich valuations, given the potential for “hyper earnings growth” from pricing and strong operating leverage on rationalized cost structures.

Barclays notes upstream spending is now more than 40% below the 2014 peak, and it sees room for 7% Y/Y growth in 2017, given the de facto $50/bbl floor that OPEC has put on prices; verifying that OPEC nations stick to the deal will be difficult at first, so the firm thinks near-term oil price risks are to the upside, and the “atrophied” U.S. supply chain will have to scramble to meet a 50% Y/Y increase in E&P spending.

The firm suggests U.S. shale drillers are looking to seize market share following OPEC members' recent decision to trim production amid the global crude oil glut.

Barclays lists Halliburton (HAL -1% ), U.S. Silica (SLCA -2.6% ), Forum Energy Technologies (FET -0.2% ), Superior Energy Services (SPN +1% ) and Dril-Quip (DRQ +0.2% ) as its five favorite names in the sector, but it downgrades Weatherford (WFT +0.3% ) to Equal Weight from Overweight citing uncertainty around management and the company's strategy.

ETFs: OIH, XES, IEZ