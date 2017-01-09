PPG, Axalta cut at Citi on more defensive outlook for chemical/ag sector

PPG Industries (PPG +0.8% ) and Axalta (AXTA -0.2% ) see only modest share movement after Citi downgrades shares of the chemical companies to Neutral from Buy, saying it is turning more defensive on the chemicals/ag sector after the 2016 rally.

PPG and AXTA are unlikely to outperform this year, the firm says, given a more difficult 2017 outlook on slower growth in some end markets and higher raw material costs.