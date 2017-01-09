NYC's taxi king forking over 46 medallions to creditors

Writing in Crain's New York, Aaron Elstein reminds that a judge late last year gave Gene Freidman - who controls 900 of the 13.6K taxi medallions in New York - until today to turn over 46 of them, or face jail time.

That comes on top of 44 medallions Freidman already agreed to give Citibank.

What those pieces of metal are worth is another question. They're currently going for about $600K each (vs. a 2013 peak of $1.05M), but that's on volume of just a handful of month. Putting several dozen up for sale at once would likely cause the bid to disappear.