Eldorado Gold’s target price raised to $5 at BMO on deferred plans

Eldorado Gold (EGO -1.6% ) has its stock target price hiked to $5 from $4.25 at BMO Capital after last week's move to defer its planned expansion in Turkey and construction in Brazil.

The scaling back of the projects will help offset the expected hit to revenue, as EGO cut its expectations for the price of gold in 2017 to ~US$1,150/oz.; gold's price has been weighed by expectations of economic growth under incoming Pres. Trump.

“With the tapered capex outlook, [Eldorado] should be positioned to fund its capital requirement," BMO analyst Andrew Kaip writes.