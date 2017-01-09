Zeltiq realigns commercial management as CCO retires

Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) announces that Chief Commercial Officer and President, North America Keith Sullivan will retire effective January 16. He will serve as a consultant for the next 18 months to ensure a smooth transition to new management.

Brent Hauser, VP of North America Sales, will be promoted to President, North America while Todd Zavodnick will continue in his role as President, International but will add Global Sales and Physician Training to his responsibilities.

VP, Global Marketing Danika Harrison will report directly to CEO Mark Foley.