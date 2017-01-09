Nasdaq pushes to new record but stocks close broadly lower

The Nasdaq notched a new record closing high but stocks mostly fell, as a sharp drop in crude oil prices sent energy shares lower.

Renewed concerns about a glut of crude sent U.S. oil prices down 3.8% to settle at $51.96/bbl in their biggest daily drop since November, weighing on a sector of the stock market that was a top performer last year.

Eight of the 11 S&P sectors finished in negative territory, with energy -1.5%, utilities -1.3%, telecom services -1.1%, financials -0.8% and industrials -0.7%.

“We’ve come a long ways in a hurry, and right now there is more good news than bad news priced into the market. We may be due for a breather with valuations at current levels,” says John Brady of R.J. O’Brien & Associates.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, with the benchmark 10-year note yield closing 5 bps lower at 2.37%.