Kite Pharma signs deal with Daiichi Sankyo to commercialize lead product candidate in Japan for up to $250M

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) inks an agreement with Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)(OTCPK:DSNKY) to develop and commercialize lead product candidate axicabtagene ciloleucel in Japan.

Under the terms of the deal, Kite will receive $50M upfront, up to $200M in milestones and low-to-mid-double-digit royalties.

Daiichi has a certain amount of time to license additional products, including T cell receptor candidate KITE-718. Kite can earn up to $200M in milestones for each candidate licensed.

Axicabtagene ciloleucel is an investigational therapy in which the patient's T cells are genetically modified to express a CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) that targets the CD19 antigen, a protein expressed on the surface of B-cell lymphoma and leukemia cells. This enables the T cells to locate and kill the cancer cells.