Halozyme down 5.9% after hours on 2017 guidance

Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) rose 6.4% in the regular session amid strong action in the oncology sector after Takeda's purchase of Ariad, but it's lower by 5.9% after hours following the disclosure of guidance ahead of its JPMorgan Healthcare Conference presentation.

Full-year 2017 revenue is seen at $115M-$130M, excluding any new ENHANZE global collaboration and licensing agreements that may be signed during the year. The company expects to report $20M in 2016 revenue for reimbursed partner expenses that will not recur in 2017.

Operating expenses are seen at $240M-$250M this year to support the ongoing Phase 3 study for PEGPH20.

Year-end cash balance is seen at $100M-$110M.

The company presents at 6 ET.