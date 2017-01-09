Barracuda Networks +6.2% after Q3 beats with subscription growth

Barracuda Networks (CUDA +4.4% ) is up 6.2% in late trading after beating on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q3 earnings.

Revenue rose nearly 11% and subscription revenue increased 17%, to $68.3M, making up 77% of total revenue. Appliance revenue dipped to $20.5M from the prior year's $21.7M.

Gross billings came to $100.4M, up from a year-ago $89M. Billings from core products beat company expectations, rising 30% to $61.6M.

Active subscribers grew about 15% to more than 309,000; dollar-based renewal rate was 90%.

Press Release