Zeltiq expects 2016 top line of $354M, as much as $425M this year; shares ease 3%

Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) is off 3% after hours on average volume on the heels of its release of preliminary Q4 and full-year results and outlook for 2017.

Revenues for Q4 and 2016 should come in at $104.5M (+34%) and $354M (+39%), respectively.

Final results will be released at the end of February.

2017 guidance: revenues: $415M - 425M, international revenues: 22% of total, consumables revenues: ~60% of total; gross margin: 70.5 - 71.0% of revenues; non-GAAP EBITDA: 11 - 12% of total.

Chief Mark Foley will deliver a corporate presentation tomorrow, January 10, at 10:00 am PT at JPM17.

#JPM17