Equinix secures €1B in loans to ease Verizon data centers purchase

Equinix (EQIX +0.7% ) has secured the €1B in lending it was seeking to help fund a $3.6B acquisition of Verizon data centers.

That leveraged loan was doubled from previous plans for €500M, and with tighter pricing (at Euribor plus a margin of 3.25%).

The company also decreased borrowing cost on its existing senior secured term loan B, repricing interest on an outstanding $248,125,000 to 2.5% from 3.25%, with the Libor floor dropping to zero on such loans.

The moves will let Equinix pursue the Verizon deal with less equity and bonds.