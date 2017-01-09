Williams to increase stake in MLP, hikes dividend, launches 65M-share offering

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) -7.1% and Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) -6.3% AH after the companies announce a plan to increase WMB's ownership of WPZ to 72% and for WMB to buy additional WPZ units in a private placement.

WMB says it is raising its dividend by 50% to $0.30/share, adding it will target 10%-15% annual growth "over the next several years."

WMB also launches a 65M-share public offering, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 9.75M common shares; proceeds will be used to purchase newly issued common units in WPZ at ~$36/unit.

Effective with the quarterly distribution for the quarter ending March 31, WPZ expects to pay a $0.60 distribution, down 29% from its expected Q4 2016 distribution of $0.85.

WMB now expects that WPZ will not be required to access the public equity markets "for the next several years," with debt reduction resulting in an improved cash coverage ratio to ~1.2x in 2017 and in excess of 1.1x thereafter.