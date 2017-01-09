Illumina introduces new DNA sequencer that could enable a $100 genome

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) +16.8% AH after saying it is launching a new DNA sequencer with new architecture it says eventually could push the cost of decoding a human genome to as low as $100.

ILMN says the new DNA sequencers, NovaSeq 5000 and NovaSeq 6000, have lower per sample consumable costs for most sequencing applications than the company's other sequencing systems.

ILMN says the NovaSeq Systems will open up new markets by making routine a wide range of applications, such as ultra-deep sequencing of matched tumor-normal pairs and large-scale variant discovery studies associated with complex diseases.

