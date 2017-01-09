Yahoo leftovers to be called Altaba; Mayer, Filo to leave board

In new proxy materials submitted to the SEC, Yahoo (YHOO +0.3% ) has revealed that the company that will remain after core assets are sold to Verizon (VZ -1.1% ) will be called Altaba.

That's the entity that will hold $36B in shares of Alibaba (BABA +0.9% ) after Verizon takes most of the rest.

Following the closing, Marissa Mayer and others will resign from a board that will shrink to five members: Tor Braham, Eric Brandt, Catherine Friedman, Thomas McInerney and Jeffey Smith, with Brandt serving as chairman.

At closing, Mayer will leave along with co-founder David Filo, Eddy Hartenstein, Richard Hill, Jane Shaw and Maynard Webb (who will become chairman emeritus).