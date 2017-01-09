Honda to boost investment in Canada auto plant, with government assist

Honda (NYSE:HMC) says it will invest more than C$400M ($302.5M) at its plant northwest of Toronto, assisted by an additional C$83.6M in government money, split equally between the Canadian and Ontario provincial governments.

The money will go toward reconfiguring assembly lines to produce the next generation of HMC's Civic and CR-V models, and build a new energy efficient paint shop that aims to cut carbon emissions.

The government contributions come as Canada’s share of the North American light vehicle production market has shrunk due to low-cost competition, mostly from Mexico.