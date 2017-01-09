Report: Exxon did business with Iran under Sec. of State nominee Tillerson

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) conducted business with Iran, Syria and Sudan through a European subsidiary while Rex Tillerson, Pres.-elect Trump's nominee for secretary of state, was a top exec at the company and the countries were under U.S. sanctions as state sponsors of terrorism, USA Today reports.

The sales were conducted in 2003, 2004 and 2005 by Infineum, which was 50%-owned by XOM, according to SEC documents.

XOM says the activities were legal because Infineum, a joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell, was based in Europe and did not involve any U.S. employees.

The issue likely will surface as Senate confirmation hearings begin Wednesday for former XOM CEO Tillerson.