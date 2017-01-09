Broadcom, Brocade get new deadline for merger antitrust review

Broadcom (AVGO +0.2% ) and Brocade (BRCD -0.3% ) have submitted filings to grant the Federal Trade Commission a little more time to review their $5.9B merger deal.

The two withdrew forms submitted under the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust act under a waiting period that was to expire on Dec. 30.

Broadcom re-filed the paperwork Jan. 4 to set up extra time for review; the waiting period is now set to expire at the end of Feb. 3.

Brocade still expects the merger will be consummated in the second half of its fiscal 2017 (which begins April 30).