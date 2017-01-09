'Hidden Figures' bests 'Rogue One' at weekend box office

Final numbers later Monday pushed historical drama Hidden Figures (FOX, FOXA) to the top of the weekend box office chart, denying Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (NYSE:DIS) a fourth week at No. 1.

Critically praised Hidden Figures, which expanded nationwide, drew $22.8M to edge Rogue One's $22.1M with the help of Sunday attendance. The Star Wars spin-off had been estimated to have a narrow lead on Sunday.

The two were closely followed by Sing (NASDAQ:CMCSA), at $20.7M, just ahead of the week's biggest debut -- Underworld: Blood Wars (NYSE:SNE), which grossed $13.7M.

Golden Globes darling La La Land (NYSE:LGF.A) doubled its theater count to show in 1,515 locations, and grossed $10.1M to settle into the fifth spot.

Rogue One has earned a cumulative domestic gross of $477.4M in four weeks, and a total of $914.5M worldwide.