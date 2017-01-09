Regeneron and Sanofi strike out in attempt to delay pulling Praluent off market while patent appeal proceeds; withdrawal next month if appellate review fails

A Delaware district court has denied Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) motion to stay the injunction in their PCSK9 patent dispute with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). The court extended the imposition date 15 days to allow for appellate review of the its decision. If the ruling is upheld, Praluent (evolocumab) will be withdrawn from the market in February.

All three stocks are down a fraction after hours on light volume.

Previously: Amgen prevails over Sanofi and Regeneron in PCSK9 patent case (Jan. 4)