Inflation data out of China

Inflation data from China is being scrutinized for signs of improved demand in the world's second-largest economy.

The consumer price index for December climbed about 2.1%, down from 2.3% in the previous month, on higher pork and fuel prices.

China's producer price index jumped 5.5%, up from November's 3.3%, the fastest pace since September 2011.

