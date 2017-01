President-elect Donald Trump had a "great meeting" with Alibaba's Jack Ma on Monday, when they discussed creating 1M new American jobs in five years.

Some are calling the assertion a stretch, however, based on the company's definition of the goal.

"Alibaba will create 1M U.S. jobs by enabling 1M American small businesses and farmers to sell American goods to China and Asian consumers on the Alibaba platform."

