Baird boosts Barracuda price target after earnings beat

Baird notes Barracuda's (NYSE:CUDA) strong FQ3 earnings, specifically strong core billings which it says indicates incremental adoption of cloud-based solutions. "We believe Barracuda is transitioning its model to a cloud-based model faster than most across the IT landscape."

Core billings were +30% Y/Y to $62M, while legacy on-prem billings of $36M were down just 5%.

Notes continued momentum in public cloud with over 1K new customer adds to Essentials for Office 365, over 50% of which were net new to Barracuda. Penetration in Fortune 1000 was up Q/Q by 10 customers to over 50, "reflecting the up-market opportunity facilitated by the public cloud."

Boosts price target to $31 from $29. CUDA is a Baird Top Pick for 2017. Analyst is Jayson Noland, ranked 1,127 out of 4,347 analysts on TipRianks.