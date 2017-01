Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reports revenue passenger miles rose 10.3% in December to 888.44M and for Q4 +11.2% to 2.45B.

Capacity was up 13.8% Y/Y in December to 1.13B and for the quarter +13.3% to $3.07B available seat miles.

December load factor -250 bps to 78.8%.

Q4 load factor declined 170 bps to 79.8%

Average stage length for December -4.2% to 887 miles.

The company expects Q1 capacity to rise 10% to 14% and Q2 to be up in the range of 11% to 15%.

