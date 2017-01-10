Del Frisco’s Restaurant announces preliminary Q4 and FY2016 sales results

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) expects Q4 revenues to be between $119M and $119.2M (+4.2% to +4.4%) vs. $117.29M consensus.

Total comparable restaurant sales increased 0.8% for the quarter.

For FY2016 revenues are expected between $351.5M and $351.7M (+6% to +6.1%) vs. $349.94M consensus.

Total comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.8% for FY2016

Norman Abdallah, Chief Executive Officer of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc., said, "We are pleased that all three concepts posted positive comparable restaurant sales for the quarter with positive traffic at both Del Frisco’s Grille and Sullivan’s Steakhouse despite a negative drag to total comparable sales of 1.1% due to restaurants in oil challenged markets.”

Abdallah concluded, “In 2017 we will have several initiatives underway to enhance our understanding of our consumer, drive top-line growth and improve flow-thru at our existing restaurants while limiting development. We firmly believe this approach will pay long-term dividends for the benefit of all shareholders and enable us to ramp up growth in 2018 and beyond with improved returns on invested capital.”

Source: Press Release