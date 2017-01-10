Kona Grill announces preliminary Q4 and FY16 restaurant sales

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) reports Q4 restaurant sales increased 14.5% to $43.6M

Same-store sales decreased 4.1% for the quarter.

FY16 restaurant sales increased 18.5% to $169.5M.

Same-store sales growth of 0.5% vs. increase of 2.0% in FY15.

Berke Bakay, President and CEO of Kona Grill, commented, “Similar to many of our restaurant peers, same-store sales for the fourth quarter were weaker than we had anticipated as we too did not experience a post-election day sales bounce. Weak retail traffic, inclement weather and an influx of new competition as well as continued weakness in oil-impacted markets contributed to the soft sales. In addition, we cycled over our most difficult quarterly comparison of 2016 which made achieving positive same-store sales even more challenging.”

“We completed our 2016 development plans during the fourth quarter with openings in Huntsville, Alabama; Winter Park, Florida and San Antonio, Texas. For the full year, we added eight restaurants representing over 20% annual unit growth,” he continued.

“In 2017, our priorities are limiting development to three restaurant openings so that we can better digest our recent high growth and ramp up four-wall margins across the entire system, dramatically lowering our capital expenditures for increased financial flexibility, and making effective use of our upsized credit facility for the benefit of all shareholders, including acting opportunistically upon our $5 million stock repurchase plan,” he concluded.

