Valeant's IDP-118 successful in second pivotal trial in plaque psoriasis; shares ahead 12% premarket

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is up 12% premarket on increased volume in response to two asset sales but also stoked by positive results in a second Phase 3 study assessing IDP-118 (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) lotion for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

The 203-subject study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant percentage of participants with treatment success compared to vehicle. Treatment success was defined as the achievement of a "clear" to "almost clear" score and at least a two-grade improvement as measured by a scale called Investigator Global Assessment (IGA).

Successful results from the first Phase 3 were announced last month.

The next step should be the filing of marketing applications, but the company provides no guidance on this.

IDP-118 is a combination of two currently approved medications, halobetasol propionate, a corticosteroid, and tazarotene, a retinoid prodrug also used to treat acne.