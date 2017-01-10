Carlisle Companies acquires San Jamar

Carlisle Companies(NYSE:CSL) announces the acquisition of San Jamar for an undisclosed amount.

San Jamar is a provider of universal dispensing systems and food safety products for foodservice and hygiene applications with annual sales of ~$87M.

Carlyle says the new business will operate as a separate unit within its food service products unit., a provider of professional-grade products for the restaurant, healthcare and janitorial sectors, including foodservice permanentware, table coverings, cookware, displayware, catering equipment and meal delivery systems.

"We were presented with a unique opportunity to acquire San Jamar, a business that has been on our target list for many years with a coveted brand within the foodservice industry," notes CEO D. Christian Koch.

Source: Press Release