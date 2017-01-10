Kite Pharma forms JV in China to develop autologous T-cell therapies to treat cancer

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) forms a joint venture (JV) in China with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture and commercialize axicabtagene ciloleucel there. The deal includes an option to include additional products, including two T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates from Kite (KITE-439 and KITE-718). The JV will be 50/50 owned between the two firms.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fosun will provide $20M in funding to support clinical development and manufacturing while Kite will provide certain technical transfer services. Kite will earn 40% of the profits from the venture and Fosun will earn 60%. Kite will receive $40M upfront, up to $35M in milestones and mid-single-digit royalties on net sales. Opt-in and milestone payments related to KITE-439 and KITE-718 could reach $140M plus profit sharing and sales-based royalties.