Dana updates guidance ahead of conference presentation

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) announces preliminary financial results for 2016 and guidance for 2017.

Sales of $5.8B and adjusted EBITDA of $660M is reported for 2016. The company says adjusted EBITDA benefited by $15M from marketable securities gains and recoveries in a subsidiary of which $8M was recognized in the fourth quarter.

Sales backlog for 2017 to 2019 stands at $750M as of December 31, 2016.

Looking ahead, adjusted EBITDA margin in 2017 is expected to improve by approximately 10 basis points. Capital spending is expected to remain at an elevated level due to continued investment supporting the strong new business backlog. Sales of $5.8B-$6.0B is seen for 2017 and adjusted EBITDA of $660M-$690M.

Dana is presenting today at the 2017 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

