NeuroMetrix says Quell up 19% sequentially in Q4

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) reports that the invoiced value of Quell shipments in Q4 was up 19% compare to Q3. Specifically, 14,300 devices shipped in addition to 20,000 reorder electrodes. To date, the company has shipped almost 60K devices.

Quell is a neurostimulation device that is worn around the upper calf to provide pain relief due to diabetes, fibromyalgia, arthritis and in the lower back and leg. It is available in the U.S. without a prescription.

President & CEO Shai Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., will deliver a corporate overview today at 11:30 am PT at the 9th annual Biotech Showcase Conference in San Francisco.