Holiday sales disappoint at Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) announced comparable sales decreased 3.1% during the holiday period.

Sharp drops were seen at Ann Taylor (-8.1%) and at Maurices (-7.1%) during the six-week period.

Comparable sales were down 4.4% for all of November and December.

“Outside of discrete peaks during the holiday season, we experienced stronger than expected store traffic headwinds. As a result, we were forced into a more highly promotional stance in order to move through inventory in the face of softer overall consumer demand," observes CEO David jaffe.

The company says it's positioning guidance assuming that the trend it experienced through holiday continues. Annual EPS of $0.37-$0.42 is forecast vs.$0.60-$0.65 prior and $0.59 consensus.

Shares of ASNA are currently under a trading halt.

Source: Press Release