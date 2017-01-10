Johnson & Johnson to publish report on drug price increases in U.S. next month

With the aim of demonstrating that it is a "responsible actor in healthcare," Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will issue a report next month showing how much it has raised U.S. prices for its prescription drugs. Its "U.S. Pharmaceuticals Transparency Report" will provide the average increase in the list prices for all of its drugs sold in the U.S. as well as the average price after discounts.

The company says about 2/3 of its sales growth comes from selling more drugs instead of raising prices. It hopes that its disclosures will assuage the public and lawmakers who have roundly criticized the pharmaceutical industry for aggressive price hikes [e.g., Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Valeant (NYSE:VRX)].

Recently, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) pledged to keep their price increase to less than 10% per year (still substantially above inflation, however).

J&J pharmaceuticals executive Joaquin Duato says his company doesn't see the need to set price limits because it already keeps increases to single-digit percentages for list prices and low single-digits for increases after discounts.

Source: WSJ