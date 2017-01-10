Goldman sees rising margins, 49% upside in Vodafone's future

From a note yesterday on Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD):

“We model rising margins in FY18 as one-off items fall away. This self-help can also help relieve some of the near-term pressure from Indian competition.

"Post 10% underperformance vs. the sector over the last 3 months, valuation is compelling.

"Catalyst: Our confidence in cost-cutting compounds our belief in Vodafone’s improving structural growth outlook, driving our FY18/19 EBITDA estimates +1%/3% vs. Bloomberg consensus. We also note ‘free’ optionality from potential European cable M&A (worth 10-40p per share and potential market consolidation in India)."

Firm upgrades VOD to Buy from Neutral.