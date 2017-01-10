FactSet launches global fintech index

FactSet announces the launch of the FactSet Global FinTech Index, aimed at providing a benchmark to track the performance of companies engaged in financial technologies,.

The index has been licensed to Nikko Asset Management as the benchmark for the Global Fintech Equity Fund.

The index universe for the FactSet Global FinTech Index is defined as stocks listed in one of the 30 outlined developed and emerging market exchanges with a market capitalization of at least $300M and a 3-month average trading value of at least $1M.

