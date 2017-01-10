Reuters: Refiners shun new Canadian crude blend offer from Enbridge line

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has approved a new stream of heavy Canadian crude for export on its 2.85M bbl/day Mainline pipeline to the U.S., but refiners are shunning it, according to a Reuters report.

Since late last year, shippers have had the option of shipping the new blend known as Canada Heavy Sweet crude on ENB's Line 3 from Alberta to Superior, Wis., but reportedly no one has bought any, as refiners are unsure about the quality of the blend and are concerned about the effects of commingling with other batches of different crude blends shipped on Line 3.

BP is said to have suggested the unusual blend of light sweet and heavy crude to ENB, and potentially could use the blend at its Whiting, Ind., refinery, one of the largest consumers of heavy Canadian crude.