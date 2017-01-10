Blackstone looks to buy another division of GE

After teaming up with Wells Fargo in 2015 to buy most of GE Capital Real Estate, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is in the final round of an auction to buy GE Water (NYSE:GE) for roughly $3B, the NY Post reports.

Private equity firms Bain Capital, and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, bidding separately, have also been welcomed to the last round.

GE likely needs to sell the division to gain regulatory approval to complete the $32B merger of its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI).