GenMark announces preliminary Q4 financial results

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) reports revenue growth of 13% to $14.9M vs. analyst estimate of $14.83M.

For FY2016 the company expects revenue to be $49.2M (+25% Y/Y) vs. $49.13M consensus.

The Company finished the year with more than 55 customer agreements in place totaling over 85 ePlex instruments.

“Fourth quarter revenue was in line with our expectations, despite a slow start to the flu season. Furthermore, we are very pleased with the increasing customer interest in our ePlex sample-to-answer system, particularly following our submissions to FDA last month. We finished the year with more than 55 agreements for over 85 ePlex instruments, many of which have already been installed in end-user sites. Customer feedback has been very positive, especially on ease of use and workflow,” said Hany Massarany, President and Chief Executive Officer of GenMark.

