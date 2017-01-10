Noble Energy adds 7,200 acres in Delaware Basin via $300M deal

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) buys the rights to drill in 7,200 acres in west Texas’ Delaware Basin from an unnamed seller for $300M, a move that fills holes in NBL’s existing acreage and allows the company to drill longer horizontal wells.

NBL says the properties include current production of 2,400 boe/day, expanding its total Delaware position by ~20% to 47.2K net acres and 12K boe/day.

NBL says it recently added a third drilling rig to the basin and is “aggressively moving forward with development."