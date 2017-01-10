Illumina up 15% premarket on launch single-cell gene sequencer

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is up 15% premarket on increased volume in response to the debut of the Illumina Bio-Rad Single-Cell Sequencing Solution, enabling single-cell genetic analysis. As the name implies, the company developed the product with Bio-Rad (NYSE:BIO).

Clive Svendsen, Ph.D., Director, Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute in Los Angeles says, "Single-cell genomics provides the opportunity to look at stem cells turning into neurons that are lost in diseases like Parkinson's and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis with much higher accuracy."

Cedars-Sinai Project Scientist Ritchie Ho, Ph.D., adds, "Using the solution made it possible to detect single cells in a population that was maturing much faster than others, allowing us to produce better models of disease."

Product shipments will commence in early February.