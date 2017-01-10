WestJet reports Double-digit traffic growth for FY2016

WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) reports revenue passenger miles rose 9.1% to 2.098B in December.

Q4 revenue passenger miles up 13.7% to 5.816B.

FY2016 revenue passenger miles up 11.3% to 23.968B.

Capacity grew 7.1% to 2.598B available seat miles during the month.

Capacity +11.2% to 7.253B for Q4 and +8.9% to 29.298 for the fiscal year.

December load factor +160 bps to 80.8%.

Load factor for the quarter increased 180 bps to 80.2% and for FY2016 +180 bps to 81.8%.

"We are very pleased with the double-digit traffic growth in 2016 as we achieved our second highest full-year load factor of 81.8 per cent and welcomed a record 22 million guests on board," said WestJet President and CEO Gregg Saretsky. "I want to thank our over 12,000 WestJetters for continuing to deliver our award winning brand of friendly caring service during this busy holiday season."

Press Release