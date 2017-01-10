Guitammer updates on ButtKicker demand

Nanocap Guitammer Company (OTCQB:GTMM) announces that it added over 11.3K new "ButtKicker equipped" cinema seats for 57 new auditoriums in 2016.

The company says there are now more than 20K ButtKicker enabled seats in over 105 cinema auditoriums across the world.

The entertainment business supplier forecasts continued strong growth for 2017, saying it has a backlog of over 8.4K seats for 40 more auditoriums.

"2017 is looking to be an even better year and we expect to end the year with well over 30,000 ButtKicker enabled seats deployed in over 150 auditoriums," says Guitammer President Mark Luden.

Source: Press Release