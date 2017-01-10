Hill-Rom announces preliminary FQ1 financial results and reaffirms 2017 full-year guidance

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) provides preliminary financial results for its fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2016, in conjunction with its presentation at the 2017 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

For the quarter, Hill-Rom expects non-GAAP EPS to be at the lower end of $0.75 to $0.77. The company also reaffirmed its 2017 full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance of $3.74 to $3.82. FQ1 revenue of $637M (-4%).

Hill-Rom will report its FQ1 and 2017 outlook on January 27.

$JPM17