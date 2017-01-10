LabCorp buys NY-based Mount Sinai's outreach labs

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) inks an agreement with New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System to acquire its Clinical Outreach Laboratories for an undisclosed sum.

Seven patient service centers will be added to LabCorp's existing network of 120 patient service centers in the New York metro area.

LabCorp SVP Bill Haas says, "Customers and patients will quickly see the advantages of our differentiators. Only LabCorp can offer access to clinical trials and research through Covance Drug Development, enhanced IT and data analytics, standardized testing platforms and broad patient access."