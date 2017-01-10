Williams -10% premarket as most actively traded stock

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) -10.4% as volume tops 6.1M shares ahead of the open, making the stock the most actively traded in the premarket.

WMB announced after yesterday's close that it would increase its dividend for the March quarter by 50% to $0.30/share and issue 65M common shares to finance the purchase of 289M units of Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) at $36.09/unit; WMB priced the 65M-share offering at $29.