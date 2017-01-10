Travelers down 1.3% on Goldman downgrade; Allstate and Progressive boosted

Travelers (NYSE:TRV) is lower by 1.3% premarket after a downgrade to Sell from Goldman's Michael Nannizzi. It's the third downgrade in a week for the popular name, which had seen its stock rise as much as about 20% since the election (though it has given back a few points in the new year).

Also a nice gainer since the election, Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is upgraded to Buy with $82 price target suggesting 12% upside . Nannizzi thinks Allstate stands to reap more benefit from tax reform than peers. He also has confidence in margin expansion this year thanks to aggressive rate-taking actions turning into a tailwind.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is lifted to Neutral from Sell. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from tax reform, and the low duration portfolio should work out in a rising interest rate environment. The stock's premium valuation, however, means only a Neutral rating.

Source: TheFly