Stock futures indicate little change at the open

Stock futures point to a flat open ahead of Pres.-elect Trump's midweek news conference, his first since July; Dow -0.1% , S&P and Nasdaq flat.

“If Donald Trump succeeds to cheer up investors at this week’s conference, we could see a fresh rally in the U.S. stocks and the U.S. dollar. Therefore, the upside risks prevail in the U.S. markets,” says Ipek Ozkardeskaya of London Capital Group.

European markets edge higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% , Germany's DAX +0.2% and France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.3% .

Chipotle Mexican Grill +4.3% premarket despite issuing downside guidance, while Williams Cos. -10.3% after pricing a secondary offering.

U.S. Treasurys are under modest selling pressure, with the benchmark 10-year yield up by 2 bps at 2.39%.

U.S. crude oil +0.5% at $52.22/bbl after yesterday's big drop.

Still ahead: wholesale trade, job openings