European Commission proposes greater privacy regulation for messaging, email services

The agency suggests messaging and email services such as Facebook's WhatsApp (NASDAQ:FB), Apple's iMessage (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google's Gmail (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft's Skype (NASDAQ:MSFT) and others request user consent prior to tracking for purpose of running personalized ads. The move is intended to balance regulation of over-the-top services with rules set in place governing more traditional telecommunications operators.

While part of an ongoing review of related matters, approval by European Parliament and European Union member states remains required for enactment into law.

Previously (September 8, 2016) – Reuters: European Commission draft proposal lays out extension of certain telecom security regulations to technology services