Perrigo shakes up reporting segments to better align with organization

With the aim of improving alignment with the organization, Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) updates its reporting segments as follows:

Consumer Healthcare Americas: U.S, Mexico and Canada consumer business (OTC, contract, infant formula and animal health).

Consumer Healthcare International: legacy Branded Consumer Healthcare plus the consumer businesses in the UK, Australia and Israel (previously reported in Consumer Healthcare segment). Also includes UK liquids licensed products (previously reported in Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment).

Prescription Pharmaceuticals: legacy U.S. Prescription Pharmaceuticals business.

Specialty Sciences: Tysabri royalties.

Other: legacy Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients business.

The new reporting structure will used to report Q4 2016 results. It will have no effect on the company's financial position or results.