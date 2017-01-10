S&P 500 quarterly payouts topped $100B for first time in Q4

According to S&P's Howard Silverblatt, S&P 500 companies paid out $103B in dividends in Q4 - the first time payouts have ever topped $100B in a quarter.

Full-year 2016 dividends of $397B were also a record.

Silverblatt expects another record year in 2017 - the only question is whether dividend growth returns to 10% after dipping to 5% last year. What happens in D.C. with regards to tax reform/repatriation will be the key.

Source: Bloomberg

