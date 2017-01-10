Pacific Continental +25% after sale to Columbia Banking

There's a bank merger in the Northwest, with Columbia Banking System (COLB -2.5% ) scooping up Pacific Continental (PCBK +25.7% ) in a roughly $644M all-stock deal - $27.85 per share for PCBK, based on last night's prices.

The combined company will have about $12B in assets with more than 150 branches in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Columbia expects a tangible book value earnback of 3.7 years.

Terms: Pacific Continental owners will receive 0.6430 of a share of COLB for each share of PCBK they hold. PCBK shareholders will own about 20% of the combined company.

The deal is expected to close mid-year, and be immediately accretive to COLB's EPS, with 8-10% projected accretion in 2018 and 2019.

A conference call is set for 12 ET.